Odemwingie returns to West Brom for Richard Eades — Nigeria Today

Odemwingie returns to West Brom for Richard Eades

Former super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie will re-appear in West Brom jersey on Sunday as he partakes in a charity match in honour of late long time staff and Baggies mascot Richard Eades.

Eades who died suddenly just before boxing day last year was much loved by management, staff and fans of West Brom and his sudden demise at 42 shocked many. Odemwingie is among former players participating in the Charity match billed for Sunday The Grove, Halesowen in his honour.

The Nigerian international who is apparently looking forward to the event urged friends from far and near to joining in honouring a jolly good fellow.

“Join us this Sunday. Remember a good friend we lost and good times we had as we support the family off Eadesy. #24 WBA” he dished out on his twitter handle Friday.

Odemwingie who currently plays for Indonesian club Madura United, has signed up for an Albion Legends XI for the which April 29 tie.

He had earlier revealed that he is looking forward to donning the Blue and white stripes of the Baggies once more.

“I’m looking forward to putting on the blue and white stripes in the charity game in memory of Eadesy.“I hope I will see many of you there.”

Andy Johnson, Kevin Donovan, Darren Moore, Sean Gregan and Geoff Horsfield are among the other former Baggies favourites set to feature in the match.

Odemwingie scored 31 goals during a three-year stay with the Baggies between 2010 and 2013, though his time at the club turned sour when a proposed move to QPR spectacularly collapsed on transfer deadline day.

The charity day kicks off with a nine-a-side tournament at 11am before mascots from all over the country descend for a special comedy match.

The showpiece event sees Boing FC, the Albion supporters’ team which Eades was involved with for over 10 years; take on the Albion Legends XI at around 4.30pm with tickets put at £8 adults and £5 respectively

Richard Eades put in 30 years’ service at the Club as a 14-year-old – working as a member of the ground staff and then coaching staff. But he will be most fondly remembered for his role as mascot ‘Albi’, donning the famous costume since 2007.He left behind two children Lily-Mae, 8, and Archie, 3.

