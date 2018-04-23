Odion Ighalo Reacts After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In China — Nigeria Today

Odion Ighalo Reacts After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In China

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has reacted after banging in four goals for his Chinese Super League side, Changchun Yatai in their 5-2 demolition of Guizhou Hengfeng over the weekend. Ighalo has 5 goals in 7 games for the club already this season and says he is working to perfect his touch in front of […]

The post Odion Ighalo Reacts After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In China appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

