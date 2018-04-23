 Odion Ighalo Reacts After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In China — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Odion Ighalo Reacts After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In China

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has reacted after banging in four goals for his Chinese Super League side, Changchun Yatai in their 5-2 demolition of Guizhou Hengfeng over the weekend. Ighalo has 5 goals in 7 games for the club already this season and says he is working to perfect his touch in front of […]

The post Odion Ighalo Reacts After Scoring 4 Goals In One Game In China appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.