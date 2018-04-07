ODM plans to kick out illiterate MCAs - The Standard — Nigeria Today

ODM plans to kick out illiterate MCAs – The Standard
The Standard
ODM plans to kick out illiterate MCAs
The Standard
ODM national chairman John Mbadi flanked by other ODM MPs addressing the press at Orange House on 26/9/2017. [Photo/Beverlyne Musili]. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will review its constitution to ensure only literate and qualified people …
Mbadi admits ODM MCA nominations flawed, pledges review of party rules
How Raila's party plans to deal illiterate MCAs
ODM chairman slams the party over nepotism
