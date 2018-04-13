Odunayo Adekuoroye beats Pooja Dhanda to claim her 2nd consecutive Commonwealth Gold medal - Sportlineng (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Odunayo Adekuoroye beats Pooja Dhanda to claim her 2nd consecutive Commonwealth Gold medal – Sportlineng (press release) (blog)
Odunayo Adekuoroye beats Pooja Dhanda to claim her 2nd consecutive Commonwealth Gold medal
Odunayo Adekuoroye has done it again after she beat India's Pooja Dhanda in Wrestling women's 57kg 7-5 by points to claim Team Nigeria's first Wrestling Gold and its 14th medal in total at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The …
