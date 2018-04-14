Odunuga, Agboegbulem settled for bronze medals — Nigeria Today

Odunuga, Agboegbulem settled for bronze medals

The hope of Nigeria winning gold or silver medals in boxing was dashed on Friday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here in Gold Coast, Australia with the boxers settling for bronze medals.

Before yesterday, the male boxers had crashed out in the early rounds leaving the country’s fate in the hands of their female compatriots.

Yetunde Odunuga who showed a lot of promise in previous stages of the competition was eliminated by England’s Paige Murney in the the semi-finals of the Women’s 60kg at the Oxenford Studio in Gold Coast.

Another medal hopeful, Millicent Agboegbulem lost to Caitlin Parker of Australia in the semi-finals of the Women’s 75kg category. Odunuga and Agboegbulem will now settle for bronze medals in the event.

