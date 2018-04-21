Of homosexuals, the west and cultural imperialism - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today

Of homosexuals, the west and cultural imperialism – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
|
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
|
Of homosexuals, the west and cultural imperialism
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
A little incidence that demonstrated the all-encompassing nature of colonial powers took place in Brazzaville, Congo, in 1936. The European administrators of Congo had made a law banning all Africans from playing football with boots. If you are …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!