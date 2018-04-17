 Offa bank robbery a wake up call for all Nigerians – Omisore — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Offa bank robbery a wake up call for all Nigerians – Omisore

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore on Tuesday declared that the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State has further re-echoed the need for every Nigerian to be conscious and concerned about security. Omisore while lamenting the number of casualties, which included policemen and other innocent Nigerians, noted that the incident, though […]

Offa bank robbery a wake up call for all Nigerians – Omisore

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.