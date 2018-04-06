Offa Bank robbery: Gov Ahmed visits victims, promises to pay hospital bills — Nigeria Today

Offa Bank robbery: Gov Ahmed visits victims, promises to pay hospital bills
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state has promised to pay the medical bills of victims of Thursday’s armed robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa Local Government Area. Ahmed made the promise when he visited the victims at the General Hospital in Ilorin on Friday. The governor ordered that the victims be relocated to Ilorin […]
