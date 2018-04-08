Offa bank robbery: IGP deploys mopol unit to Kwara — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: IGP deploys mopol unit to Kwara

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of mobile police personnel to Kwara and Taraba States following the recent killings in the states. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday said the IGP has given the nod for three police mobile force units, high […]

