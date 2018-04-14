 Offa bank robbery: Imo police sets-up ‘bank chain patrol’ — Nigeria Today
Offa bank robbery: Imo police sets-up ‘bank chain patrol’

Following the robbery attacks on some banks in Offa, Kwara State, which led to the killing of some persons, the Imo State Police Command has established ‘Bank Chain patrol squads’. The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike announced this on Friday, stating that the command did not want to be caught unawares by armed […]

