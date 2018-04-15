 Offa bank robbery: PDP chieftain blames Kwara govt — Nigeria Today
Offa bank robbery: PDP chieftain blames Kwara govt

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kwara, Alhaji Mohammed Ajia-Ibrahim has blamed the state government for the armed robbery attack on banks in Offa, Kwara state. According to him, if youths in the state were fully engaged in one vocation or the other, they would not be involved in criminal activities. Ajia-Ibrahim […]

