 Offa Bank robbery: Saraki reveals discussion with IG of Police — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Offa Bank robbery: Saraki reveals discussion with IG of Police

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday spoke to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, to discuss long-term solutions to protect the lives and property of the people of Offa, Kwara state, following Thursday’s coordinated attack on several establishments. In a post on his Facebook page and a series of Tweets on […]

Offa Bank robbery: Saraki reveals discussion with IG of Police

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.