Offa: Proprietor, Hotel Staff Where Armed Robbers Lodged Arraigned - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Offa: Proprietor, Hotel Staff Where Armed Robbers Lodged Arraigned – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Offa: Proprietor, Hotel Staff Where Armed Robbers Lodged Arraigned
Independent Newspapers Limited
Ilorin – Proprietor of the hotel where suspected armed robbers that robbed banks and killed many people fortnight ago in Offa, Kwara State, lodged in the town before launching their attack has been charged to court. The hotelier was arraigned before a …
Offa robbery: Hotelier, staff, lodgers arraigned
The undistinguished senators and their resolution
Hotelier, employees charged to court over Offa bank robbery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!