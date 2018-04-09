 Offa Robbery Attack: First Bank to partner with govt on security, says MD — Nigeria Today
Offa Robbery Attack: First Bank to partner with govt on security, says MD

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

First Bank Holdings has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the government in providing security in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara to curb incessant armed robbery. The Managing Director of the holdings, Dr. Adesola Kazeem said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the Ilorin International Airport on Monday. […]

