 Offa robbery attack: Police arrest 7 suspects — Nigeria Today
Offa robbery attack: Police arrest 7 suspects

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Lawan Ado on Saturday said seven suspects have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s robbery attacks in Offa. The robbery attacks on Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank had resulted in the death of 17 people including seven police officers. A number of injured victims are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Offa and Ilorin.

