Offa robbery attack: Police arrest 7 suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa robbery attack: Police arrest 7 suspects

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Lawan Ado on Saturday said seven suspects have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s robbery attacks in Offa. The robbery attacks on Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank had resulted in the death of 17 people including seven police officers. A number of injured victims are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Offa and Ilorin.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

