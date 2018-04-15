Offa robbery: Forum lauds police for arresting suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa robbery: Forum lauds police for arresting suspects

The Omu-Aran Youth Forum (OYF) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, has lauded the police for the arrest of 20 suspects in connection with the April 5 robbery attack in Offa, describing it as a major breakthrough.

The forum made this commendation in a statement jointly signed by Pastor Adedoyin Lawal, Salahudeen Abeeb and Lekan Olanrewaju, its president, secretary and treasurer respectively.

The statement, which the forum made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, lauded the police for its dedication and effectiveness.

NAN reports that some bandits raided some commercial banks in Offa a few days ago, killing some policemen and residents.

The forum, which described the attack as barbaric, inhuman and senseless, said it should be condemned by all and sundry.

According to the statement, the arrest of the 20 suspects is a demonstration of an act of hard work on the part of the police.

The forum also expressed its condolence with the Kwara Government and the people Offa on the attack.

It prayed for the families of the victims to have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and also wished the injured quick recovery.

The forum called on the government, security agents and other stakeholders to ensure that other perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought book.

The members lauded the Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for their show of concern on the incident.

It said government’s pledge to relocate and rebuild the Police Divisional Headquarters at Owode, which was attacked by the bandits, was highly commendable.

Also, it lauded the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the quick deployment of Police Mobile Units and Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to some Kwara communities.

The forum, however, called on both the State and Federal Governments to consider Omu-Aran community, which had experienced similar attacks in the past for such gesture.

“Omu-Aran community has suffered similar attacks in the past, being the gateway to some states in the country,” the statement added. (NAN)

The post Offa robbery: Forum lauds police for arresting suspects appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

