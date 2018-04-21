 Offa robbery: IGP Ibrahim Idris orders transfer of Kwara police commissioner — Nigeria Today
Offa robbery: IGP Ibrahim Idris orders transfer of Kwara police commissioner

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the transfer of the Kwara state police commissioner, Alhaji Lawan Ado, with immediate effect. Consequently, Mr. Idris has named Mr. Aminu Pai Saleh as the new police commissioner for the state. Meanwhile, Mr. Ado has been redeployed to the Police College in Kaduna.‎ The Reason […]

