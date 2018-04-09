Offa Robbery! Lai Mohammed Visits Offa — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery! Lai Mohammed Visits Offa
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during his visit to Offa has assured that the Federal Government was during all in it power to ensure security for Nigerians. The Minister, who is on a visit to Offa follow the deadly attack by armed robbers that led to the death of about 30 […]
The post Offa Robbery! Lai Mohammed Visits Offa appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!