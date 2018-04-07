Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects
The Kwara state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the armed robbery operation which took place in Offa town, Offa local government area of Kwara state on Thursday. The state commissioner of police, Lawan Ado, while speaking on their arrest, told newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday that the hoodlums […]
Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!