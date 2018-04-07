 Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects — Nigeria Today
Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kwara state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the armed robbery operation which took place in Offa town, Offa local government area of Kwara state on Thursday. The state commissioner of police, Lawan Ado, while speaking on their arrest, told newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday that the hoodlums […]

