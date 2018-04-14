Offa Robbery: Police Arrests 12 Suspects, Recovers Stolen Items — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery: Police Arrests 12 Suspects, Recovers Stolen Items

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested 12 additional suspects in connection with the April 5, 2018 bank robbery at Offa in Kwara State.

This is after the police had arrested eight suspects within the first two days of the attack, bringing the number of suspects in their custody to 20.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Friday, it is understood that the police recovered some stolen items from the suspects which include phones, IPads and SIM cards belonging to those who were killed during the robbery.

He added that the suspects all confessed to the crime.

Those arrested included Adegoke Shogo, 29; Kayode Opadokun, 35; Kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36; Azeez Abdullahi, 27; Alexander Reuben, 39; and Jimoh Isa, 28; who were both arrested in Lagos.

Others were Azeez Salawudeen, 20; Adewale Popoola, 22; Adetoyese Muftau, 23; and the trio of Aminu Ibrahim, 18; Richard Terry, 23; and Peter Kuunfa, 25; who were apprehended in Ilorin.

“These last three suspects were found with a Beretta pistol and 14 rounds of live ammunitions, which were recovered,” Moshood stated.

Other exhibits recovered were Beretta pistol, 20 rounds of live ammunition, four phones and SIM cards.

He explained that an investigation team deployed in Kwara State by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, arrested the suspects, noting that some of them engaged the team in exchange of gunfire.

The Force PRO stated that the suspect named Shogo, alleged to be a drug baron and dealer in Indian hemp, was arrested in Offa.

He said, “According to intelligence gathered from cultivated and reliable informant, he is alleged to be one of the sponsors of the robbery and the attack on the police station in Offa. He has made useful statements on the roles he played in the armed robbery.”

He also disclosed that Opadokun was released from prison three months ago after serving eight months of his sentence for armed robbery.

He added, “A Beretta pistol and six rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him. He has admitted to the criminal roles he played in the Offa bank robbery. “Reuben, a native of Isoko Local Government Area of Delta State, is a notorious bank robber from whom GMPGs, rocket launchers and several rifles were recovered in 2015. He was released from prison in December 2017.”

Armed robbers stormed Offa community the afternoon of April 5, killing 17 people and raiding five banks.

Eight police officers at Owode Division, Offa, were also killed in the attack, while the robbers made away with police arms and ammunition.

The post Offa Robbery: Police Arrests 12 Suspects, Recovers Stolen Items appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

