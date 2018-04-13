Offa Robbery: Police reveal 12 arrested suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery: Police reveal 12 arrested suspects

The police have revealed the identities of 12 suspects who were arrested for alleged connection to the last Thursday’s robbery in Offa, Kwara State. Armed robbers stormed the community the afternoon of April 5, killing 17 people and raiding five banks. Eight police officers at Owode Division, Offa, were also killed in the attack, and […]

