 Offa Robbery: Police reveal 12 arrested suspects — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Offa Robbery: Police reveal 12 arrested suspects

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The police have revealed the identities of 12 suspects who were arrested for alleged connection to the last Thursday’s robbery in Offa, Kwara State. Armed robbers stormed the community the afternoon of April 5, killing 17 people and raiding five banks. Eight police officers at Owode Division, Offa, were also killed in the attack, and […]

The post Offa Robbery: Police reveal 12 arrested suspects appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.