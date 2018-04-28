Offa robbery: Police reveals real cause of mass killing — Nigeria Today

Offa robbery: Police reveals real cause of mass killing

The new Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Aminu Saleh has revealed why many people died during the recent robbery attack in Offa area of the state. He said the robbers were able to kill many residents due to intelligence break down. The CP pointed out that the large number of the robbers overwhelmed the […]

Offa robbery: Police reveals real cause of mass killing

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

