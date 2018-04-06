 Offa Robbery: Saraki, Governor Ahmed vow to bring Perpetrators to Justice — Nigeria Today
Offa Robbery: Saraki, Governor Ahmed vow to bring Perpetrators to Justice

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

On Thurasday, armed robbers invaded Offa town in Kwara state, attacking a police station, before moving on to robbing about 5 banks, according to eyewitnesses. Premium Times reports that the banks robbed include branches of Guaranty Trust Bank, Eco Bank, First Bank, Union Bank and Zenith Bank in the town. Speaking to the news portal, Kwara State […]

