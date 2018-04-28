Offa Robbery: See What New Kwara Police Commissioner Blamed For Multiple Deaths — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery: See What New Kwara Police Commissioner Blamed For Multiple Deaths

More revelations have continued to materialise in the aftermath of the April 5 bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State in which 17 people were killed according to official figures. The new Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Aminu Saleh disclosed on Friday that many lives were lost in the incident because of “intelligence break down”. Saleh, […]

The post Offa Robbery: See What New Kwara Police Commissioner Blamed For Multiple Deaths appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

