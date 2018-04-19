 Offa Robbery: Staffers At Hotel Where Suspects Allegedly Lodged Charged To Court — Nigeria Today
Offa Robbery: Staffers At Hotel Where Suspects Allegedly Lodged Charged To Court

The investigation into the deadly Offa robbery in Kwara state in which five banks were hit has continued with the arrest and arraignment of the proprietor and staff of the hotel where the suspects were said to have lodged. According to the Nation, the staffers arraigned were charged with criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence […]

