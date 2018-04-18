 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Nigerian pop star Kcee has officially dropped the visuals for his new music video titled Bullion Squad produced by Blaq Jerze. The video for Bullion Squad was directed by Moses Inwang and shot at the new Eko Atlantic and other exotic locations in Lagos with an impressive roll call of celebrities for cameo appearances. Check […]

The post OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.