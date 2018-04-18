OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad — Nigeria Today

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad

Nigerian pop star Kcee has officially dropped the visuals for his new music video titled Bullion Squad produced by Blaq Jerze. The video for Bullion Squad was directed by Moses Inwang and shot at the new Eko Atlantic and other exotic locations in Lagos with an impressive roll call of celebrities for cameo appearances. Check […]

The post OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

