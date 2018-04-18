OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad — Nigeria Today

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Squad
Nigerian pop star Kcee has officially dropped the visuals for his new music video titled Bullion Squad produced by Blaq Jerze. The video for Bullion Squad was directed by Moses Inwang and shot at the new Eko Atlantic and other exotic locations in Lagos with an impressive roll call of celebrities for cameo appearances. Check […]
