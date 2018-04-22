OFFICIAL VIDEO: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido — Nigeria Today

OFFICIAL VIDEO: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido

LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido.., Nigerian trapper LHF also known as Lekki Hood Finest has dropped the visuals for his 2018 release Energy which featured Boss Zonke and Nigerian superstar Davido. The video was of course shot in South Africa. Check It Out Below..

The post OFFICIAL VIDEO: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

