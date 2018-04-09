 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Reezi Ft. Cosy – “Never See” — Nigeria Today
OFFICIAL VIDEO: Reezi Ft. Cosy – “Never See”

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Papie Tee Entertainment Artist Reezi Drops New Brand Video “NEVER SEE” Fast rising Abuja based artist Reezi @luwareezi has dropped the brand new music video for his original song “NEVER SEE”‎ featuring Cozy. The songwriter and vocalist who is the first official artist signed to Papie Tee Entertainment  is still on the euphoria from releasing […]

