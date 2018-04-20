OFFICIAL VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow — Nigeria Today

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow

Stonebwoy has dropped the most awaited music video of his new single ”Tomorrow”. The music video of Tomorrow is coming at the moment we are grasping his latest tune Wame featuring South African rapper, Casper Nyovest. Check It Out Below..

The post OFFICIAL VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow appeared first on Ngyab.

