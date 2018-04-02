Officials of unnamed country summoned after Commonwealth Games’ needle ban breached — Nigeria Today

Officials of unnamed country summoned after Commonwealth Games’ needle ban breached

Officials of an undisclosed competing country has been summoned to explain the presence of discarded needles in the Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village in contravention of a ban, organisers said on Monday. The needles, which are banned without specific medical exemptions as part of the fight against doping, were discovered in a plastic bottle over the […]

The post Officials of unnamed country summoned after Commonwealth Games’ needle ban breached appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

