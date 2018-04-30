Offset And 21 Savage Revisit Their Back Streets On “Hot Spot” - Vibe — Nigeria Today

Offset And 21 Savage Revisit Their Back Streets On “Hot Spot” – Vibe
Offset and 21 Savage are at it again. After joining forces on the 10s-song effort Without Warning, the two rappers linked again for their new song dubbed, “Hot Spot.” With Zaytoven laying down the song's production, 21 and Off' remind listeners about …
