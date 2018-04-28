 Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement – The Punch

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement
The Punch
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the present administration would ensure that the much-talked-about Ogoni Cleanup would be done in a transparent manner. Osinbajo made the promise at a brief ceremony during which the
FG kicks off Ogoni clean-up with $170mDaily Trust

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.