Ogun: Charting A New Political Order Ahead Of 2019 — Nigeria Today

Ogun: Charting A New Political Order Ahead Of 2019

According to Mahatma Gandhi, “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”. Ogun State needs a leader that can erect superstructures, improve existing infrastructure, instill discipline, reduce a culture of waste and inculcate a new ethics of doing things with less greed and avarice. Otumba Adeleye, a core […]

The post Ogun: Charting A New Political Order Ahead Of 2019 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

