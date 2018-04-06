 Ogun Govt Allays Residents’ Fears Over Flooding — Nigeria Today
Ogun Govt Allays Residents’ Fears Over Flooding

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

  The Ogun State government said the state may not experience severe flooding this year as revealed in the 2018 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet). Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, said though most areas in the state may not witness serious […]

