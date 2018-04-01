Ogun urges doctors to participate in politics — Nigeria Today

Ogun urges doctors to participate in politics

Doctors have been urged to get fully involved in politics, in order to actively contribute their quota to the country’s transformation and development.

Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Health, Dr. Rotimi Ogungbe, who said this while speaking at the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association Zone 1 first quarterly meeting and scientific conference, at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, explained that doctors’ low participation in politics is as a result of lack of knowledge, caused by disinterest in political literacy.



He, therefore, enjoined the professionals to stop watching politics on the sideline and take up responsibility of decision-making.



He said: “There is plenty evidence that lack of knowledge about politics is the reason medical practitioners find politics uninteresting or don’t contribute or participate effectively.”



The Chairman, Nigerian Orthopaedic Association Zone 1, Dr. Kunle Onakoya, assured that doctors would not rest on their oars at ensuring that a difference is made for the better in the state’s health sector.

