Ogun West “Wizkid”Surfaces For 2019 Election — Nigeria Today

Ogun West “Wizkid”Surfaces For 2019 Election

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta An All Progressives Congress, Gubernatorial aspirant and a member of board of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Engineer Temitope Stephen Kuyebi has emerged from the Imasayi area of Ogun West Senatorial district, saying he has all it takes to be the said ‘wizkid’ who will take the mantle of leadership from the incumbent Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Kuyebi made this known in Ilaro, Yewa South local government, while declaring his intention to run for the highest political office in the state to party leaders in Ogun West Senatorial district. It would be recalled that the Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun had hinted that he would hand over the mantle of leadership of the state to a wizkid during press conference in Abeokuta.

