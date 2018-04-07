Ogunjobi: Rohr still has a lot to do - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ogunjobi: Rohr still has a lot to do – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ogunjobi: Rohr still has a lot to do
Vanguard
Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi is not convinced the Super Eagles are ready yet for the Russia 2018 World Cup. Ogunjobi, one time NFA Secretary General says for a World Cup bound team to be seen and perceived as prepared, they must be psychologically, mentally …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!