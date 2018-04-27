Oh No!! See See Burial Poster Of Nollywood Actor Chief Charles Nwachukwu Who Died Recently (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! See See Burial Poster Of Nollywood Actor Chief Charles Nwachukwu Who Died Recently (Photos)
Popular Nollywood actor, Chief Charles Nwachukwu, a.k.a (Onwa Nollywood) who died recently after a brief illness will be laid to rest soon. Onwa Nollywood will be buried on on May 10,2018. See Below is his burial poster
The post Oh No!! See See Burial Poster Of Nollywood Actor Chief Charles Nwachukwu Who Died Recently (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!