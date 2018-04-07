Oh No!! Young Footballer, Samba Diop Is Dead — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! Young Footballer, Samba Diop Is Dead

Le Havre teenager Samba Diop has died at the age of 18. Reports in France suggest Diop was found dead at his parents’ home on Saturday morning. The Ligue 2

The post Oh No!! Young Footballer, Samba Diop Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

