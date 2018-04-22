Ohanaeze crisis: Youth Wing refutes fresh election, say Nwodo remain sacked — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze crisis: Youth Wing refutes fresh election, say Nwodo remain sacked

The leadership of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, on Sunday urged the general public to discountenance reported election of new executive for the group This was contained in a statement made available to DAILY POST, signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President, Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General and Comrade Achuonye Obinna, Deputy President. […]

Ohanaeze crisis: Youth Wing refutes fresh election, say Nwodo remain sacked

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

