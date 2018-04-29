 Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome
Vanguard
By Tony Nwankwo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter executives and stakeholders have accused the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Worldwide) Headquarters in Enugu, led by President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, of meddlesomeness in its affairs. ohanaeze

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.