Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome – Vanguard



Vanguard Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome

Vanguard

By Tony Nwankwo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter executives and stakeholders have accused the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Worldwide) Headquarters in Enugu, led by President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, of meddlesomeness in its affairs. ohanaeze …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest