Ohanaeze recounts Igbo's woes, as UNIZIK builds African centre - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze recounts Igbo’s woes, as UNIZIK builds African centre – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ohanaeze recounts Igbo's woes, as UNIZIK builds African centre
Vanguard
AWKA—PRESIDENT General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday, decried what he described as the ill-treatment and marginalisation being suffered by Igbo people in Nigeria, saying that Igbo were the worst hit both politically and economically …
Group Gives Ohanaeze Youth Leader Ultimatum to Apologise to Nwodo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!