Oil boom for Nigeria as prices hit $73.79 a barrel — Nigeria Today

Oil boom for Nigeria as prices hit $73.79 a barrel

An improvement in Nigeria’s oil earnings is on course as prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as strong demand, gradually draw down excess supplies. Brent crude oil futures were up at 73.79 dollars per barrel at 0440 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) […]

