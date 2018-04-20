Oil Is on a Tear—Are Bulls Getting Ahead of Themselves? - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Oil Is on a Tear—Are Bulls Getting Ahead of Themselves? – Wall Street Journal
|
Wall Street Journal
|
Oil Is on a Tear—Are Bulls Getting Ahead of Themselves?
Wall Street Journal
As oil prices have soared, hedge funds and other big investors have amassed a record number of bullish bets on crude, putting the market at risk of a swift fall if the outlook sours, analysts say. Crude is trading at its highest level in more than …
Oil boom for Nigeria as prices hit $73.79 a barrel
Crude Set for Weekly Gain as Saudis Flag Need for More Spending
Saudi energy minister: world has 'capacity' to absorb high oil price
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!