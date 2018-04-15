Oil price: Can India, China re-do the equation? - Business Line — Nigeria Today

Oil price: Can India, China re-do the equation? – Business Line
|
Oil price: Can India, China re-do the equation?
Business Line
New Delhi, April 15. Can coming together of two biggest consumers of crude oil, India and China, protect their markets from 'super spikes' in prices due to geopolitical reasons in the producing countries? Those closely tracking the industry believe the …
The oil cushion is wearing thin for India
Joining forces can help China, India gain pricing power in global crude oil market
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!