Oil Prices Rebounds With Brent Up At $67.23pb — Nigeria Today

Oil Prices Rebounds With Brent Up At $67.23pb
Oil markets stabilised yesterday after slumping around two per cent last Friday on the back of concerns of an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as increased U.S. drilling activity. U.S. WTI crude futures were at $62.17 a barrel up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their previous settlement, […]
Comments
