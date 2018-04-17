 Oil prices rise amid risk of supply disruptions - TV360 — Nigeria Today
Oil prices rise amid risk of supply disruptions – TV360

Oil prices rise amid risk of supply disruptions
Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid worries there could be a high risk of disruptions to supply, especially in the Middle East. Brent crude oil futures were at $71.80 per barrel at 0120 GMT, up 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. U.S. West
