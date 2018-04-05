Oil Theft: Navy Hands two seized vessels to EFCC in Warri — Nigeria Today

Oil Theft: Navy Hands two seized vessels to EFCC in Warri

Two ocean-going vessels, arrested since 2016, were on Thursday handed over to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta in Warri.

Explaining that the handing over was in tandem with the Nigerian laws and processes, the Commander of the NNS Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, who was represented by the Executive Officer of the ship, Navy Captain Adeyemi Adewuyi, said the navy had played its part in curbing illegalities in the maritime environment by arresting the vessels.

According to him, the vessels were intercepted and arrested within the area of responsibility of the NNS Delta in February 2016, suspected to be involved in illegal operations, adding that they were both laden with about 120 tons of liquid substance suspected to be illegally refined petroleum product.

He said further that the Navy had carried out all the due preliminary investigations, as were required of it, and had invited the EFCC over to take over further actions, including prosecution.

“The Nigerian Navy has been given the responsibility to arrest any ship suspected to be carrying out illegalities in the Nigerian maritime domain and these are the type of vessels being referred to and we have arrested them”.

“The Nigerian Navy by law is not allowed to carry out prosecution of offenders because of that, we have being directed to handover the seized vessels to the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) for further investigations and possible prosecution”, Dewu said.

The leader of the EFCC team from the Benin Zonal office, Mr. Richard Ogberaga, who received the handling over documents, reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to carry out further investigation with the aim of determining level of involvements, content of the vessels and prosecution of those found wanting in the crime.

