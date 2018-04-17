Oil won't take Nigeria to promised land, Ezekwesili warns - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Oil won’t take Nigeria to promised land, Ezekwesili warns – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Oil won't take Nigeria to promised land, Ezekwesili warns
Daily Sun
A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has warned that Nigeria's over dependence on oil and gas resources would not take the country out of the doldrum. Ezekwesili, gave the warning at the 1st National Education Summit organized by the Oil …
