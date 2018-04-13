 Ojudu: Why I want to become Ekiti’s next governor — Nigeria Today
Ojudu: Why I want to become Ekiti’s next governor

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he was in the July 14 governorship race in Ekiti to rescue the state from poverty and under-development. He stated this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after picking his Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat.

