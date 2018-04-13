Ojudu: Why I want to become Ekiti’s next governor — Nigeria Today

Ojudu: Why I want to become Ekiti’s next governor

Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he was in the July 14 governorship race in Ekiti to rescue the state from poverty and under-development. He stated this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after picking his Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

